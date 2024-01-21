‘There are no easy games, we’re mentally and physically prepared’ – Hughton on Mozambique clash

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars, says his players are motivated to get the needed results against Mozambique. The Black Stars face the Mambas of Mozambique in a must-win Group B encounter if they stand any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Chris Hughton highlighted the significance of the game against Mozambique in their quest to qualify and stated the players would have to put in a top performance to win the match. 'We are aware of the magnitude of this game, and we know that this is a game we have to win. Our preparations have been the same as our two games and we are prepared for a very tough match. We have to make sure we put in a level of performance that will allow us to win the game. 'There are no easy games at this AFCON, and we are coming up against a Mozambique side who also needs a win, so we have to be physically and mentally prepared for the match,' he stated. Chris Huhgton also n oted that their performance against Egypt serves as a huge motivation for them, and players know the significance of getting all three points. When asked if the previous group stage exit at the AFCON was playing into the minds of the players, Chris Hughton said, 'We are aware of what happened in the past, and some players were involved in that. But these players are used to bouncing back and looking forward and not duelling in the past because it could affect your game. 'We have to think about our last game and the improvement of our game. We appreciate the past, but we are more focused on what is in front of us.' The Black Stars would be aiming to end their six-match winless streak against Mozambique, who have conceded at least two goals in all 14 matches played at the AFCON. The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Mozambique will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024. Source: Ghana News Agency