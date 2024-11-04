Thousands Participate in Hogbetsotso Health Walk in Keta.

KETA: Thousands of residents and citizens of Anloland in the Volta Region took part in the 2024 Anlo Hogbetsotso health walk, which was part of the lineup for this year's Hogbetsotso festival. According to Ghana News Agency, the event was marked by 'jama' songs and musical performances from various youth groups. The walk began at the premises of Jubilee Radio in Keta at approximately 5:30 a.m. and concluded at Palace Beach Resort in Keta Central around 8:45 a.m. The three-hour walk was organized by the 2024 Hogbetsotso festival planning committee in collaboration with Jubilee Radio, and it was supported by MTN Ghana, New Crystal Health Service Limited, and the Ghana Health Service. Additional partners included the Ghana Ambulance Service, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Electoral Commission of Keta, and the Amegashie family of Palace Beach Resort. Mr. Reuben Dzidodo Adjahoe, Programmes Manager at Jubilee Radio and a member of the Hogbetsotso planning committee, expressed his satisfac tion with the turnout, emphasizing the event's goal of promoting health among participants. Mr. Adjahoe acknowledged the efforts of the physical tacticians, led by Mr. Daniel Kovor, Physical Education Teacher at Keta Business College, who guided participants through various aerobic exercises and displays at the beach post-walk. Participants also engaged in games such as tug of peace, flip the bottle, card games, Footvolley, volleyball, and traditional wrestling. Awards, including certificates, medals, plaques, and undisclosed cash amounts, were given to participants. Mr. Adjahoe thanked the Togbi Amegashie family for providing a trophy and medals for the traditional wrestling event. Participants expressed their satisfaction with the organization of the event and anticipated more successful events in the future. Dignitaries who participated in the health walk included Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo State, Evangelist Mawuanorkplim, CEO of Jubilee Radio, Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP of Keta, and v arious assembly members.