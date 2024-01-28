Three-Town SHS suffers infrastructure deficit

The Three-Town Senior High School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region is faced with infrastructure challenges including classrooms and furniture deficits. It is situated in the heart of three towns; Denu, Hedzranawo and Adafienu in the Ketu South Municipality, hence its name. Madam Vivienne Akosua Dzifa Sessi, the Headmistress, said the 33-year-old school, with a student population of 2,038, lacked the requisite infrastructure to ensure effective teaching and learning. She spoke to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a ceremony on campus to welcome the Mayor of Kalletal, Germany, and his entourage to commission a plastic waste disposal structure. Madam Sessi said of all the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) projects at the school's new site, only the girls' dormitory and staff bungalow accommodating four members of staff were completed. The other projects not completed include boys' and girls' dormitories, administration block, library, assembly/dining hall, kitchen, 18-unit classroo m block and staff bungalow. While commending the Government, corporate bodies and individuals for their support to the school, she appealed for the provision of classrooms and furniture to facilitate teaching and learning. 'We've only been trying to avoid the situation of holding classes under trees,' she noted. 'With the increasing population of students, the school continues to suffer from infrastructure.' 'It is our passionate wish that the school is upgraded to a 21st century school where both staff and students can feel very comfortable to stay as they give of their best to support Mother Ghana.' '…The school doesn't even have a single car or bus, and this is worrying. Students have to walk from the main campus to the new site (campus annex) carrying food on their head every time.' For the girls in the boarding house, they were unable to go for prep because of the long distance they had to walk in the night to the main campus and back, which was unsafe and inappropriate, Madam Sessi said. 'So as i neffective as it may be, they sit on their beds to prep.' Some students told the GNA that the numerous challenges of the school were affecting their academic performance and appealed to the government and other stakeholders in education to go to their aid. Source: Ghana News Agency