TICDCE launches “Ambition Partagée” programme

The new programme "Ambition Partagée" (Shared Ambition) is an initiative aimed at encouraging cultural and creativity actors to explore opportunities between art and technology. Under this initiative, the Tunis International Centre for Digital Cultural Economy (French: TICDCE) launched a call for collaboration for the management and ldevelopment of innovative activities and creative projects. Start-ups, artists, experts, organisations and companies in the cultural field are called to take an active part in the creation of value within the "MAKAN" centre (La Marsa). This programme is designed to provide an opportunity to help shape the future of cultural innovation in a dynamic and inspiring environment by means of exploring new borders where art and technology meet, TICDCE pointed out. The deadline for participation is set for February 5. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse