Tipper truck fails break, levels ten cars in Ho

A tipper truck on Monday afternoon ran over 10 vehicles as it descended a hill from the Ola traffic lights. There were no casualties. The majority of cars affected were parked, but four or more of the vehicles were levelled completely. The tipper, registration number GX 3734 - 18, left debris from the incident littering about a stretch of the Ho Civic Centre road. Eye witnesses said one of the affected vehicles ran into an electricity pole, setting-off a series of electric sparks. Fire officers, who responded to the scene, told the GNA some vehicles involved were LPG powered and increased the risk of fire, therefore the recovery operations were being meticulously undertaken. Two motorbikes were also crashed, and among the affected vehicles were some taxis. An elder of the Asogli State told the GNA it was important for commuters to be on the lookout for such occurrences, and observe the necessary road regulations, noting the frequency of the incident. Another pointed out that heavy axle trucks refused to heed instructions to avoid using the city centre when loaded. That section of the street has been cordoned off, while police and fire personnel towed away affected cars. Another tipper truck has been called to the scene to transport the load of sand so the accident truck, which has several tyres damaged, could be removed.

Source: Ghana News Agency