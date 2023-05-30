General

“Tounesna” a new programme for reintegration of Tunisian returnees (OTE CEO)

Web Desk

Tounesna" is the new national programme to promote the socio-economic reintegration of Tunisian migrants returning home, whether voluntarily or by force, CEO of the Office of Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Mansouri has announced. In a statement to TAP, he said that the scheme, set up by OTE with the support of the France Expertise agency and funding from the French Office for Migration and Integration, offers Tunisian returnees a range of services tailored to their needs, as well as financial support. Mansouri pointed out that returnees wishing to set up a small project receive a grant of around 16,000 dinars and two years' support once their application has been assessed and accepted by the committee. The OTE CEO pointed out that 59 from the 253 Tunisian migrants who returned to Tunisia voluntarily or by force between January 1 and October 31, 2022 have benefited from the "Tounesna" programme, 42 of whom had launched projects, while 15 migrants have received social assistance and two migrants found employment, according to OTE statistics.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

