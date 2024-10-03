Tourism Authority awards individuals, organisations in Northern Region

The Northern Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has awarded some organisations and individuals, who have distinguished themselves in the promotion and development of the tourism sector in the region. The awardees included Visitor Attraction of the Year, which went to Red Clay Studio, Tourism-oriented Media Organisation, which went to Zaa Multimedia, Media Personality of the Year, which went to Mr Samuel Sam of the Tamale office of the Business and Financial Times, Tourism Excellence Advocate, which went to Mr Gilbert Dery, Tour Guide of the Year, went to Mr Yussif Adam Abdul Rahman, and Travel Agency of the Year, which went to Power Link Travel and Tour. The rest were Tour Operator of the Year, which went to Trip Africa Tours, KFC received Fast Food of the Year, Drinking Bar of the Year, went to King David Spot, Chop Bar of the Year, was received by De Shallote Catering Services, Good Corporate Organisation of the Year, which went to Catholic Archdiocesan Guest House, Second Star of the Y ear, which went to Nim Avenue Hotel, Restaurant of the Year Grade Two, which went to Wooden Lounge, and Restaurant of the Year Grade Three, which went to 7A's Unique Services. The awards event attracted various stakeholders including tourism and hospitality management sector players in the region to celebrate their commitment and resilience in showcasing the rich tourism potential of the region to the world and encourage them to make the region the best tourism centre. It was on the theme: 'Celebrating Innovation and Recognising Excellence in Ghana's Tourism Sector'. Dr Spencer Doku, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, whose speech was read on his behalf during the awards ceremony held in Tamale, touched on the theme for the event saying it was a call to action and a reminder that the industry's growth and success depended on the ability to innovate, adapt and strive for excellence. He said the awards highlighted the dedication and hard work of individuals and organisations that contributed significantly to t he nation's tourism performance. He said, 'The awards remind us that tourism is a multi-stakeholder enterprise requiring the full commitment of all stakeholders to ensure a truly vibrant tourism destination.' He commended the awardees for their tireless efforts, unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion, which helped the industry to strive. Mr Angelo Dogbe, Northern Regional Director of GTA said although the creation of the Savannah and North East Regions took away some key tourist attractions such as the Mole National Park and the Mystic Stone, the region was still endowed with other untapped tourist sites such as the Saakpuli Slave Camp, Gbewaa Palace, Babatu Grave among others. He called for collaborative efforts between the public and private sector players in the sector to enhance accessibility and bring about the needed attraction and recognition. He expressed the commitment of GTA towards fostering creativity and sustainable practices that would project the region's tourism potential. Mr Gilb ert Dery, Northern Regional President of the Ghana Hotels Association, urged sector players to continue to embrace innovation and excellence to meet the demands of the industry. Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, gave assurance of the government's commitment to the sustainable development of the tourism sector. Source: Ghana News Agency