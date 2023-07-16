General

Tourism Minister calls for promoting local tourism

Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine called on professionals from the sector to encourage Tunisian tourists to spend their holidays in local tourist units while taking into consideration the quality-price ratio.

According to the Tourism Ministry, local tourism is crucial as it constitutes one of the sector's major pillars in Tunisia, said Belhassine who made an inspection visit to hotel units on Saturday evening in the tourist areas of Nabeul-Hammamet and Yasmine Hammamet, governorate of Nabeul.

Belhassine inquired about the quality of services offered to customers in terms of accommodation, catering, cleanliness, hygiene and safety.

Until June 10, the tourist area of Yasmine Hammamet recorded an increase in the number of visitors of 5.17%, while the number of nights spent went up by 49%, said Local Commissioner of Tourism in Yasmine Hammamet Khaled Klouiaa.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

