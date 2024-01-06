Tourism Tourism indicators show significant improvement in KebiliTema Police Command collaborates with TDC to enhance security

Tourism indicators showed a significant improvement in Kebili governorate at the end of 2023, which coincided with the organisation of the 55th International Sahara Festival in Douz and the massive influx of local and foreign visitors to attend this event. "2023 was the starting point for a significant upturn in the tourism sector, as the number of visitors rose by 19.2% to 177,765, compared to only 149,086 visitors in 2022," local tourism delegate in Kebili, Jameleddine Ben Jaber, told TAP. The number of overnight stays also increased by 16.8% to 197,219 in 2023, compared to 168,802 overnight stays in 2022. The official also highlighted the importance of the festival, which is considered the main driver of the sector in the region, attracting thousands of tourists every year and boosting the regional economy, especially at the end of the year. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Barnabas Nasumong, has paid a courtesy call on the Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited to seek the company's support in enhancing security in the region. The visit was also to acknowledge the company's steadfast support to the police in maintaining safety and orderliness in the area. DCOP Nasumong emphasised the collective responsibility of upholding law and order and the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and public sector entities to achieve a peaceful working environment. Ms Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, the Managing Director, TDC Ghana Limited, expressed appreciation to the Police Command for the visit and reassured of the company's commitment to providing a secure environment for both employees and the broader community.? The discussion saw both parties exploring other avenues of collaboration and agreeing to venture into joint initiatives for future growth and stronger police-private sector relations. Source : Ghana News Agency