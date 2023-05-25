General

Traditional herbalists advised to practice good hygiene

Miss Mavis Narh, the District Director of Health in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, has admonished traditional herbal medicine producers to prepare their medications under strict hygienic conditions to safeguard public health.

The hygienic environment, she noted, should comprise neat surroundings, hair covering and the use of aprons while engaging the services of health professionals to apply the right quantity of mixtures using scientific ways of processing their products.

Miss Narh made the call at the opening of a two-day workshop organised by Sankofa Traditional Herbal Practitioners to train 80 participants on standard manufacturing products, packaging and preservation at Abura Dunkwa.

She expressed optimism that the training would position the beneficiaries to adopt best practices to increase patronage of herbal medicines.

She lauded the efforts of traditional herbal medicine practitioners for their significant contribution to the nation.

Mr Abubakari Acquah, President of Sankofa Traditional Herbal Medicine Practitioners, advised the participants to be always honest and truthful and not throw the dust into the eyes of people with claims of being able to heal all difficult diseases.

He pleaded with the participants to extend the knowledge acquired to others to enhance best practices in the manufacturing of traditional medicines.

Source: Ghana News Agency

