Industry

TSE: Benchmark index falls by 0.4%,

Web DeskComments Off on TSE: Benchmark index falls by 0.4%,

The stock market ended the week on a gloomy note, weighed down by the poor performance of its heavyweights (-0.7% for the banking sector and -2.3% for the agri-food sector). According to Tunisie valeurs' weekly analysis for the week from August 21 to 25, the benchmark index fell by 0.4% to 8849.4 points, bringing its annual performance to +9.1%.

In the absence of block trades, trading was thin during the week. A total of TND 16.5 million was traded on the market, an average daily flow of TND 3.3 million.

Stock analysis

STIP was the session's top performer. The shares of Tunisia's only tyre manufacturer rose by 15% to TND 4.600. The stock traded on a very limited volume of TND 17,000 dinars. The group, which recently published its consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, posted a 24.1% increase in sales last year to TND 151.5 million.

On the other hand, STIP's net profitability deteriorated from TND 24.2 million in 2021 to TND 11.9 million in 2022. Finally, it should be noted that the company will hold its Annual General Meeting on August 30 at 11.00 a.m. at the Msaken plant.

Carthage Cement shares also performed well during the week. The state-owned cement company's share price rose by 4.7% to TND 2.210, generating capital of TND 1.4 million. Since the beginning of 2023, CC has posted a commendable performance of +16.3%.

Contrary to STIP, SOMOCER was the most neglected stock in the industrials sector during the week. The share price of the ceramic tile specialist suffered a correction of -6.7% to TND 0.700. Only TND 108,000 were traded.

Also on the downside, BIAT shares fell 4.4% to TND 90,000. During the week, the share of Tunisia's number one bank provided the market with TND 4 million of capital, the highest volume on the stock market.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

Local beef retail prices in April 2023 averaged N.dollars 96.30/kg.

Web Desk

Namibia’s beef exports decreased from 958 221 kilogrammes (kg) in April 2022 to 881 535kg in April 2023, representing an 8.0 per cent decrease.This is according to the Meat Board of Namibia’s latest monthly report, which was availed to this agency tod…
Industry

We need clear foreign exchange policy to address petroleum price hikes – COPEC

Web Desk

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has urged the Bank of Ghana to develop a clear foreign exchange policy for the country to address the continuous hikes in petroleum prices. COPEC’s call comes on the back of increment in petroleum prices at t…
Industry

Sharp drop in grain production in Jendouba

Web Desk

Grain production in the governorate of Jendouba fell sharply this season, with an estimated harvest of around 309,000 quintals compared with 1.9 million quintals in 2022.The quantities collected in the governorate of Jendouba up to July 24 have reache…