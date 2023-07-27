Tsumeb Municipality increases tariffs for 2023/24 financial year

The local authority councillors of the Tsumeb Municipality on Wednesday at the tabling of their capital and expenditure budget for 2023/2024 unanimously approved a sharp increase for some of the services provided to residents of the town.

The town’s mayor, Mathews Hangula, tabled the N.dollars 171.5 million budget, which was supported by the other six councillors.

Hangula, in his official budget statement seen by Nampa, said the Tsumeb municipal council is fully aware of the high prices of daily bread and electricity units, which continue to threaten the survival of many households and businesses.

However, in order to strike a balance between the needs of the residents and the town’s future plans, the municipality is left with no choice but to increase the prices of some services in order to generate revenue to sustain the fast-growing town of Tsumeb, he said.

“During this financial year the municipal council would like to focus on the delivery of serviced land and also on improved service delivery to its residents,” he said.

A total of N.dollars 60 million will therefore be earmarked for infrastructure projects, while N.dollars 78 million has been budgeted for capital expenditure.

“In this regard, a financial implication on consumers should be expected as the council would like to announce the approved new tariffs,” said Hangula.

The increases announced include increases of 50 per cent for water for consumption; 20 per cent for fitness certificates for businesses; 10 per cent for refuse removal and five per cent for submissions of building plans.

The mayor further gave updates on the new open market project under construction at the town, saying it will be officially inaugurated on 04 August 2023.

He said some 105 informal traders will be accommodated at the new market. About 84 will sell fresh produce and 10 kapana, while there will be seven small business units and four stalls of a general business nature.

“The local authority also has plans to service the Extension 9 residential area in Nomtsoub with water and sanitation, as well as the upgrading of Tupperware water dam and the construction of the water filtration plant at the town,” he said.

The municipality’s budget is expected to be forwarded to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, for final approval before it is implemented, Hangula concluded.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency