Tunindex closes Thursday’s session down 0.3%

Tunindex closed Thursday's session at 8592.4 points, posting a 0.3% drop, said broker Tunisie Valeurs. Trading remained weak due to lack of block trades, totalling TND 2.8 million. SERVICOM shares topped the session's charts after rising by 4.6% to TND 0.230, in an extremely low volume of TND 2 thousand. Telnet Holding shares continued their upward trend, edging up 2.2% to TND 7.090, generating TND 242 thousand in trading. Alkimia shares were the most punished shares of the session; trading at only TND 1 thousand, after dropping by 4.2% to TND 26.100. SFBT shares ended the session on a negative note, after posting a 2.3% drop to TND 12.100, generating TND 179 thousand over the session. Amen Bank shares were the most sought-after, standing at TND 33.400, generating a capital of TND 319 thousand, i.e. 12% of the stock market's flow. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse