Tunindex closes Thursday’s session down 0.3%

Tunindex closed Thursday's session at 8592.4 points, posting a 0.3% drop, said broker Tunisie Valeurs. Trading remained weak due to lack of block trades, totalling TND 2.8 million. SERVICOM shares topped the session's charts after rising by 4.6% to TND 0.230, in an extremely low volume of TND 2 thousand. Telnet Holding shares continued their upward trend, edging up 2.2% to TND 7.090, generating TND 242 thousand in trading. Alkimia shares were the most punished shares of the session; trading at only TND 1 thousand, after dropping by 4.2% to TND 26.100. SFBT shares ended the session on a negative note, after posting a 2.3% drop to TND 12.100, generating TND 179 thousand over the session. Amen Bank shares were the most sought-after, standing at TND 33.400, generating a capital of TND 319 thousand, i.e. 12% of the stock market's flow. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
Education Ministry asked to allocate 70 per cent of GETFund to infrastructure
Mr Divine Kpe, Senior Programmes Officer at the Africa Education Watch, has asked the Ministry