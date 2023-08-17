Tunindex closes Thursday’s session on gloomy note (-0.1%)

The stock market closed Thursday on a gloomy note as the benchmark index fell 0.1% to 8884.1 points, in a thin trading volume of TND 3 million, said broker Tunisie Valeurs.

SOPAT yielded the most robust performance of the session. Though reporting no transaction, the poultry producer's shares gained 5% to TND 1.890, maintaining an upward trend since early this year (up 31.3%).

Wifack International Bank shares ended the session on an optimistic note. The share price of the only listed Islamic bank rose by 2.6% to TND 7.9. Over the session, Wifack generated TND 108,000 in trading.

UIB shares displayed the least favourable performance of the session. The Société Générale Group subsidiary's share price dropped 5.8% to TND 26.2 with TND 11,000 over the session.

Tawasol Group Holding's share prices continued to fluctuate. Its shares ended the session down 5.4% at TND 0.530, with only TND 44,000 traded.

Amen Bank shares remained the most sought-after as they posted a 1.1% rise to TND 37.4 with a total traded volume of TND 817,000.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse