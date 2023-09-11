Industry

TUNINDEX down 0.31

The Tunindex began the week on a negative note, retreating by 0.31% to 8,940.98 points, in a modest volume of TND 2.7 million dinars (MD), according to the daily analysis of Tunisie valeurs. Tunisie Leasing and Factoring posted the best performance during the session. The stock gained 4.1% to TND 12.300. Trading in the stock totalled TND 18,000 dinars. SOTRAPIL shares were among the biggest winners of the session. The hydrocarbon carrier's share price rose by 2.7% to TND 14.670, attracting a volume of TND 42,000. SERVICOM was the stock most punished by investors during the session. The company's shares fell by 4.4% to 0.220D, with a flow of TND 1,000. BH Bank shares were among the worst performers of the session. The public bank's share price fell by 2.8% to TND 12.000. During the session, the stock raised capital of TND 52,000. BIAT was the most dynamic stock of the session. BIAT's share price fell by 0.11% to TND 93.350, providing the market with capital of TND 637,000.

