TUNINDEX ends session perfectly in balance at 9859.6 points

Tunis: The TUNINDEX ended the session perfectly in balance at 9859.6 points. Trading volume was low during the session, reaching some TND 3 million, according to an analysis by the stock market broker "Tunisie Valeurs." CELLCOM shares were up by 4.1% to TND 1.800, with no trading. SOTUVER shares gained 2.3% to TND 12.220, amassing TND 77,000 in trading over the session. SAH LILAS shares were down 1.9% at TND 9.320, with total trading volume of TND 106,000. SOTETEL shares slipped 1.7% to TND 5.850 and traded for TND 158,000 during the session. DELICE HOLDING drew the interest of investors, reaching a trading price of TND 13.700, feeding the market with sustained capital of TND 1.3 million. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse