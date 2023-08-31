Health Services Medical

Tunis hosts Regional Meeting of Directors of National Health Institutes for North Africa

Proceedings of the Regional Meeting of Directors of National Health Institutes for North Africa were held last August 28-30 in Tunisia.

The meeting explored avenues to enhance the operational efficacy of healthcare institutes in member countries and help them set up and develop them in line with international standards, the Public Health Ministry said.

The meeting saw the attendance of directors of national public health institutes and their counterparts in member states, senior technicians from health ministries and laboratory directors.

The primary objective of this meeting is to streamline the exchange of experiences to develop a roadmap tailored for North Africa.

An action plan is also sought as part of the implementation of the Regional Integrated Surveillance and Laboratory Network (RISLNET) project.

