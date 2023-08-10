Industry

Tunis Stock Exchange: Tunindex closes Thursday on positive note (+0.04%)

Web DeskComments Off on Tunis Stock Exchange: Tunindex closes Thursday on positive note (+0.04%)

The stock market gained a few points during the session (+0.04%) to 8,901.7 points, bringing its annual performance to 9.8%, according to broker "Tunisie Valeurs".

The session saw a significant acceleration in the pace of trading. An amount of TND 90.5 million was traded on the market. The flows of the session were mainly related to Amen Bank.

Tawasol Group Holding was the best performer of the session. The holding's shares rose by 6% to TND 0.530 on a reduced volume of TND 8,000.

Although the regulatory deadlines were exceeded, TGH has not yet published its consolidated financial statements for the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

Amen Bank was the star performer of the session. The shares of the financial arm of the Amen Group rose 6% to TND 35.090. Amen Bank, which dominated the trading charts, provided the market with capital of almost TND 90 million, i.e. 98% of the flow of the rating.

Best Lease was the worst performer on the Tunindex. Without being the subject of transactions, the share of the only Islamic lessor of the rating fell by 4.4% to TND 1.750, indicating that the value is hollow, thus its annual losses, bringing them to -17.5%.

ICF continued to be hit by profit taking. The aluminium fluoride producer's shares were sold off by 3.2% to TND 76.500 .

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

Meat Industry Act amended to include dairy and poultry products

Web Desk

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, has tabled the amended Livestock and Livestock Products Bill, which aims for the inclusion of dairy and poultry-related products in the Meat Industry Act.Tabling the amendments to the M…
Industry

Africa must clear bottlenecks to achieve Intra-African trade-Osei Boateng

Web Desk

Mr Lawrence Osei-Boateng, Director, Business Development and Research of Ghana Free Zones Authority has stated the aims and objectives of the African Continental free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can only be achieved if member States cooperate in all aspects o…
Industry

Tech : Zimbabwe to host Smart Africa Investment Forum on 25 April

Web Desk

The unique opportunity to stimulate investment in Africa’s digital transformation. During the event, the 36 African countries, members of the Smart Africa Alliance, may tap into the $102.9 billion investment opportunities that this event offers for the…