Tunis stock market sees oscillating trend before closing week with slight gain of 0.1

Tunis: The stock market trend was indecisive over the past week. The market oscillated before closing the week on a slight gain of 0.1% to 9859.6 points, according to the analysis of the stock market broker "Tunisie Valeurs." Since the beginning of 2024, the TUNINDEX has posted a performance of 12.7%. Over a week shortened by one session due to Republic Day, trading was thin. Only TND 15.5 million was traded on the market. No block trades were recorded during the week. The BH LEASING share was the best performer of the session up by 8.8% to TND 3.960, with trading worth TND 34,000 over the week. SOTETEL shares were among the most coveted by investors during the week, gaining 8.7% to TND 5.850 and buoyed the market with a flow of almost TND 1 million. ASSAD shares were the worst performers on the TUNINDEX, down by 12% to TND 0.660, with no trading. DELICE HOLDING shares ended the week down by 0.4% to TND 13.700, feeding the market with capital of TND 6.4 million, the highest volume on the stock exchange . Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse