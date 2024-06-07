Tunis to host Japan-North Africa University Summit next July 10-11

Tunis: The Japan-North Africa University Summit is set for next July 10-11 in Tunis, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said, with attendance of university presidents from Tunisia, Japan and African countries. Preparations ahead of the summit took centre stage as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir met Friday in Tunis with Director of the Alliance for Research on the Mediterranean and North Africa (ARENA) Prof. Hiroko ISODA. Hiroko ISODA is a professor at the Graduate School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Tsukuba. She is one of the active contributors to the progress of the Tunisian- Japanese scientific and technological cooperation over more than two decades, further reads the press release. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse