Tunis1-Ibnou Sina2 -local elections: Bilal Djebeli and Mohamed Oueslati promise to improve public transport

Bilal Djebeli, candidate in the runoff local elections representing the El Kabaria delegation (Imada Ibnou Sina 2), has made improving transport between his Imada and the capital one of the priorities of his electoral programme in order to reduce the problems of delays. According to a radio broadcast on social media, his manifesto also includes the fight against marginalisation and the creation of an alternative primary health centre to bring health services closer to the population. The candidate has also promised to work towards completing the construction of a cultural and entertainment centre in Imada and to create a permanent weekly market, a bank branch and a postal centre to bring services closer to residents, especially pensioners who have to travel long distances to meet their needs. The manifesto of the second candidate, Mohamed Ouesleti, who represents the Imada of Ibnou Sina 2 in the El Kabaria (Tunis 1) delegation, includes, as a first priority, the creation of a primary health centre, increa sing the shuttles by bus No. 60 and the creation of a new private public transport line between the region and the capital. His electoral manifesto also includes the creation of a cultural centre and a public library to attract local students and calling for stepped up security around schools, as well as the creation of a municipal service to bring services closer to the residents of Ibnou Sina 2. According to his election manifesto, the candidate will work to revive the Ibnou Sina forestry project so that it becomes a park and a lung for the population, to give young people the opportunity to create commercial and leisure projects within the framework of a public-private partnership, and to give priority to the local inhabitants in the use of the green spaces provided by the state. The El Kabaria region covers an area of 14181 km2, or 5% of the total area of the Tunis governorate. It has a population of about 85,000 inhabitants. It is made up of 8 imadas, namely El Kabaria 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ennour, Ibnou Si na, 1 and 2. The run-off local elections will be held on February 4, 2024, while the campaign period will end on Friday, February 2. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse