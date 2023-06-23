Tunisia expresses categorical rejection of June 23 statement by UN rights chief

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad has expressed Tunisia's categorical rejection of the statement issued by the High Commissioner for Human Rights on June 23.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the Ministry reiterated that the Commission, as a UN body with a duty of impartiality, should seek accuracy and objectivity before adopting unrealistic positions.

Tunisia reaffirms that freedom of opinion and expression is guaranteed by the text of the Constitution and is enshrined in reality. The judicial proceedings and arrests referred to in the High Commissioner's statement were based on acts punishable under Tunisian law and had nothing to do with the exercise of freedom of opinion and expression. They took place in full respect of the legal guarantees and procedures in force in Tunisia, the ministry said in the statement.

It also stressed that Tunisians do not expect any party to assess their internal situation and the application of their national legislation.

Tunisia called on its partners and all parties to respect the will and choices of the Tunisian people and their aspirations for reform and justice, and to refrain from attempts to interfere in its internal affairs and influence the course of its justice.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk, in a statement posted on the Commission's website, expressed his "deep concern" at the "increasing restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and press freedom in Tunisia".

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse