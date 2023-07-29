General

Tunisia has repaid 42% of total loans to be settled in 2023 (FinMin)

Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia told the Assembly of People's Representatives (APR) that Tunisia has so far repaid about 42% of all loans due to be settled in 2023. At a general assembly held on Saturday to examine a bill approving a loan agreement signed on July 20 between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia to fund the State budget, she pointed out that the total loans due to be repaid in the course of this year are estimated at TND 20 billion, according to the 2023 Finance Law. She recalled that Tunisia is due to repay a loan worth TND 560 million on August 4, 2023, and that the government is working hard to raise financial resources and repay the loans at the same time. Namsia indicated that the raising of external resources stood at around 40% of the total borrowing resources to fund the State budget set out in the 2023 Finance Law, and that their raising will continue throughout the remainder of the current year. With regard to the situation of public establishments, the minister said that they are among the government's priorities, adding that the audit programme had been completed for most of them and that the reports are ready.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

