Tunisia seeks unified stance in runup to 13th WTO Ministerial Conference

Tunisia is currently working on a unified stance and a set of priorities as it gears up for the World Trade Organisation's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) which will take place on February 26-29 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb Tuesday told a meeting of the national commission in charge of relations with the WTO there is need to come up with a unified national position through coordination between various agencies, ministries and the private sector on WTO negotiating topics, in line with Tunisia's interests. , Priorities mainly include reforming trade rules in agriculture and food security, revamping the mediation mechanism. The WTO is an intergovernmental organisation based in Geneva which is tasked with regulating and facilitating international trade. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse