Tunisia-UK action plan in higher education and scientific research approved

Tunis: A Tunisia-United Kingdom action plan for 2024-2025 covering higher education, quality and employability, research and innovation, and the English language was approved during the work of the Tunisian-British Joint Commission on Higher Education and Scientific Research held in in Tunis April on 23 and 24. This action plan includes cooperation activities in priority areas to strengthen links between universities through the implementation of joint programmes, the use of English in higher education and scientific research, in addition to encouraging the movement of students, teachers, researchers and administrators and promoting research activities in the human and social sciences, AI and biotechnology. During the meeting, delegations from both countries discussed ways of strengthening the Tunisian-UK partnership in higher education and scientific research. The meeting was chaired by Moncef Boukthir, Minister of Higher Education, who stressed the importance of regular monitoring and evaluation to ensur e the sustainability of the Tunisian-UK partnership in higher education and scientific research. He also praised the progress made since the establishment of this committee in 2018. The meeting was attended by the British Ambassador to Tunisia, Helen Winterton. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse