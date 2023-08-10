General

Tunisia wants to scale up technical and financial cooperation in agriculture and fisheries with South Africa (Minister of Agriculture)

Web DeskComments Off on Tunisia wants to scale up technical and financial cooperation in agriculture and fisheries with South Africa (Minister of Agriculture)

Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Abdelmonem Belaati, stressed Tunisia's desire to increase the level of technical and financial cooperation in agriculture and fisheries with South Africa and to enhance the promotion of Tunisian agricultural products in this market, especially dates and olive oil.

During a meeting on Thursday with Tunisia's ambassador in Pretoria, Karima Bardaoui, he also emphasised the need to seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the exchange of experiences in the agricultural sector, especially on ways to deal with water scarcity in the context of climate change and large crops, and the exchange of experiences in the field of scientific research, according to a statement from the ministry.

Pretoria (one of the largest cities in South Africa) is booming economically as it is one of the most economically influential industrial cities. It is also a major service and trading centre, active in many products and industries.

Pretoria's core products include cars, glass, furniture, tobacco, paper and steel industry.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 – 29 August 2022)

Web Desk

WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICAFLOODS KILLED OVER 250 PEOPLEAcross 17 countries in West and Central Africa, as of 16 August, heavy rainfall and floods killed over 250 people, injured many others, destroyed some 35,000 houses, leaving 126,000 people homeless an…
General

Coetzee eager to work harder to put Namibia on the map

Web Desk

Chenoult Lionel Coetzee, the new national record holder in long jump, says he will continue working hard to realise his dream of representing Namibia at a higher level.The 25-year-old Erongo-based athlete made history at the just-ended Athletics Namibi…
General

Thousands of Congolese Refugees in Zambia Opting to Go Home

Web Desk

An operation is underway to repatriate thousands of Congolese refugees from Zambia to the homes they fled four years ago in fear of their lives.Inter-ethnic clashes and fighting between Congolese security forces and militia groups in parts of the south…