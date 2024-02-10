Tunisian expats start obtaining digital ID

Tunisians living abroad have been able since Friday to obtain their digital IDs, access the citizen portal, withdraw civil status documents, receive official e-mail notices on driving licences and vehicle documents, and conclude electronic contracts by using electronic signature. The new procedures also include the creation of electronic portfolios linked to remote identity, a mobile phone registration service and access to the list of registered devices via the citizen space and other services available without geographical limits, reads a Ministry of Communication Technologies press release issued Saturday. Over 2,000 Tunisian expatriates have registered since January 12 for the mobile ID application, the ministry said. The ministry started sending the app link since Friday and setting virtual appointments to activate the service and provide the necessary technical support. This digital ID, to be connected to private mobile phones, is valid for 3 years and can be renewed remotely. It will help Tunisian expats communicate securily with the Tunisian administration. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse