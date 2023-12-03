Tunisian fashion showcased at Brics Fashion Summit in Moscow (CEPEX)

Tunisian fashion had starred at the Brics Fashion Summit in Moscow from November 29 to December 2, 2023, the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) announced on Sunday. The first BRICS forum devoted to fashion is intended "as a business communication centre bringing together leading professionals, light industry experts, journalists, bloggers, academics, emerging designers and up-and-coming brands from all over the world." "Representatives of Tunis Fashion Week were also invited to this special occasion, offering a platform to highlight the importance of the textile sector in Tunisia and its achievements in creation, innovation, the development of production capacities, and access to international markets." "The event also provided an opportunity to showcase the innovative Sea Design Lab start-up, which processes marine plastic into denim, as well as the eco-responsible OUTA brand," explained CEPEX, which is organising the Tunisian participation through its Moscow office. "The masters of Tunisian design attract ed the attention of the Russian media, taking part in interviews with channels such as RUSSIA TODAY and MOSCOW 24." Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse