Tunisian Post to issue stamps celebrating sports in Mediterranean

Tunis: Two postage stamps will be issued on Tuesday on the theme "Postal Euromed: Sports in the Mediterraean," the Tunisian Post said on Monday, along with all member countries of the Postal Union for the Mediterranean (PUMed). This is part of the Tunisian Post's contribution to UPMed activities and efforts made to intensify its role in bolstering cooperation and partnership with Mediterranean postal institutions, reads a press release. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse