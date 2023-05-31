Tunisia’s Soccer League 1 – Championship Phase – O. Beja- C. Africain match stopped due to coach injury

Tunisia's Soccer League 1 Championship Phase Day-8 match between O. Beja and Club Africain was stopped at the 19th minute due to the injury sustained by Club Africain coach Said Saibi. Television footage showed Saibi suffered a head injury, necessitating immediate medical attention and his transportation to the hospital. Subsequently, referee Yousri Bouali officially halted the match. In accordance with Article 56 of the Tunisian Football Federation's regulations, any physical assault on an official during a match renders the guilty club susceptible to a penalty defeat, in addition to three matches played behind closed doors at a neutral venue and a fine amounting to 20,000 dinars. Played Wednesday, May 31 Beja: Olympique Beja - Club Africain (stopped at 19') Played Saturday Sfax: CS Sfaxien - Etoile du Sahel 1-1 Tataouine: Us Tataouine - US Monastir 0-4 Next fixture Playing Thursday, June 1 Rades (1700): Esperance ST US Ben Guerdane

Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse