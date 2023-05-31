Sports

Tunisia’s Soccer League 1 – Championship Phase – O. Beja- C. Africain match stopped due to coach injury

Web DeskComments Off on Tunisia’s Soccer League 1 – Championship Phase – O. Beja- C. Africain match stopped due to coach injury

Tunisia's Soccer League 1 Championship Phase Day-8 match between O. Beja and Club Africain was stopped at the 19th minute due to the injury sustained by Club Africain coach Said Saibi. Television footage showed Saibi suffered a head injury, necessitating immediate medical attention and his transportation to the hospital. Subsequently, referee Yousri Bouali officially halted the match. In accordance with Article 56 of the Tunisian Football Federation's regulations, any physical assault on an official during a match renders the guilty club susceptible to a penalty defeat, in addition to three matches played behind closed doors at a neutral venue and a fine amounting to 20,000 dinars. Played Wednesday, May 31 Beja: Olympique Beja - Club Africain (stopped at 19') Played Saturday Sfax: CS Sfaxien - Etoile du Sahel 1-1 Tataouine: Us Tataouine - US Monastir 0-4 Next fixture Playing Thursday, June 1 Rades (1700): Esperance ST US Ben Guerdane

Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

NHRA to host MTC Winter Cup at Gobabis this weekend

Web Desk

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) will host the sixth edition of the MTC Winter Cup in Gobabis on Saturday.The association’s newly elected president, Mannes Hendricks during a press conference in the capital on Tuesday announced that 86 horse…
Sports

Inaugural World Badminton Day To Be Celebrated On July 5

Web Desk

The first-ever World Badminton Day is to be celebrated on July 5 this year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced Friday.The celebrations, held in recognition of the significant founding date of the International Badminton Federation (now BWF)…
Sports

Organizers Say Africa Cup of Nations Will Take Place, But Workers Say Main Stadium Not Ready

Web Desk

The Africa Football Cup of Nations tournament is scheduled to begin January 9 at Olembe Stadium in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.On Monday, Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe visited the 60,000-seat stadium, which is still under …