Twelve young ladies empowered with entrepreneurial and catering skills

The International Vision Church in collaboration with Dr K. Marie Ministries International LLC has empowered 12 young ladies with entrepreneurial and catering skills to better their lives and contribute to the development of the country. The training provided by Alegra Kitchen craft and Floral Institute under its Free Women Empowerment Programme equipped these young ladies with skills in Fish and Meat turnovers, ring doughnut, tea, wheat, butter, sugar Breads, vanilla cake, sausage roll, flakes, simple Piped Cookies and Scottish Short Bread Biscuits. Mrs Grace Adzo Nkrumah, the Proprietress of the Institute told the Ghana News Agency that the objective was to train JHS, SHS and school dropouts, traders, and other individuals to obtain excellent skills in catering services. The participants were supported with an oven, digital weighing scale and other tools. She said it was also to provide them with professional qualifications that would guarantee them quick access to develop themselves. The Proprietress said God had laid upon their heart, she, and the Husband Apostle Dr Alex Nkrumah to support and empower especially less privileged women in society. 'Over the years, we realised that after the training most of them still stay at home without practicing what they have learnt and through some enquiries, we realised that the tools to start the trade has been a challenge and with support from Dr K. Marie Ministries, we need provide them with some tools,' she added. She said it was their desire to expand the training process to support more lee privilege in society to also get a vocation for themselves and better their lives and their families. She said next year the Institute would turn 20 years and they intended to celebrate with an exhibition, calling on all to come on board to support in providing a vocation to these people, who really need it most. Dr Kathie Marie Coker, Chief Executive Officer of We in Me Missions of Dr K. Marie Ministries International LLC, said the graduates would impact the economy and leave a legacy for the future generation. 'I believe in empowering women and young ladies to be independent and contribute to the development of their society,' she added. She said the students have decided to be independent contributors to their families and communities.

