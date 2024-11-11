TWMA Celebrates Farmers’ Role in Food Security and Economic Growth.

Tema: The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has honoured farmers in the area for their efforts and contributions to food security and the economy. Mrs Patience Alloh, the Tema West Municipal Director for Agriculture, emphasized the significance of National Farmer's Day in recognizing the tireless efforts of the nation's farmers. According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Alloh highlighted the importance of building climate-resilient agriculture to sustain Ghana's food security. She noted that addressing climate change impacts is vital for ensuring food availability, reducing poverty, conserving resources, promoting biodiversity, and supporting economic growth, social equity, and national stability. The director explained that farmers face challenges such as unpredictable rains, prolonged dry seasons, and erratic weather patterns, which make farming increasingly difficult. Mrs Alloh stressed that the celebration aimed not only to acknowledge these challenges but also to address them directly. She stated, "Buildin g climate-resilient agriculture is a necessity in relation to adopting innovative practices that not only adapt to climate changes but also enhance productivity in ensuring we produce enough not just for today but tomorrow." The Assembly is focusing on empowering women's groups involved in food production and processing through training programs designed to equip them with skills to process and preserve local foods, contributing to food security and generating income. Mrs Felicia Edem Attipoe, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed the Assembly's commitment to supporting farmers to achieve year-round food production. She congratulated the award winners and acknowledged the crucial role farmers play not only in food security but also in the country's economic development. The MCE assured that the government would continue to support farmers through various programs and policies aimed at benefiting the sector's growth. The assembly, through the municipal director of agriculture, distributed 45 b ags of NPK fertilizers among 15 vulnerable farmers to support their agricultural endeavors. Alhaji Osman Baba Iddrissu, who was adjudged the district's best farmer, expressed gratitude for the recognition and urged the assembly to support farmers facing land loss to real estate development. He emphasized the importance of producing organic and healthy food, stating, "Without farmers, there's no nation." The event was attended by dignitaries, including traditional heads, religious leaders, assembly members, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the assembly, and the public.