Two arrested in Zimbabwe after death of opposition backer

The police in Zimbabwe have arrested two people following the death of an opposition supporter during political skirmishes at a campaign rally south of the capital, Harare, on Thursday.

A video posted on social media appeared to show Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members and vehicles fleeing the scene followed by a group of people throwing stones.

Local human rights monitors say the country is witnessing rising levels of violence and rights violations as the country prepares to hold general elections later this month.

The police say investigations are conitinuing into the violence that led to the death of Tinashe Chitsunge.

While official details remain sketchy, CCC eye witnesses say they were heading to a pre-booked venue for a rally in Glen Norah.

They say that it was supporters of the governing Zanu-PF party who had camped at the rally grounds who then chased them away, ripped up their campaign posters and stoned them.

They say Mr Chitsunge was hit and fell to the ground.

He then may have been run over by a CCC-affiliated vehicle that was fleeing the violence.

Source: BBC