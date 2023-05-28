General

Two religious groups bid Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah farewell?

Web DeskComments Off on Two religious groups bid Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah farewell?

Accra, Two religious groups within the Judicial Service of Ghana have bid farewell to Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah at a ceremony in Accra.

The groups are the Christian Fellowship and Muslims Association.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah bowed out of service after attaining the age of 70 on May 24, 2023.

Justice Jones Victor Dotse is now the acting Chief Justice.

Mr. Moses Ansah Barnor Ankrah, President of the Christian Fellowship, said the fellowship recognised the Chief Justice's good work in terms of massive infrastructural development across the country.

Mr Ankrah also lauded the Chief Justice for his simplicity to life, his affable nature and dedication to work, saying his nature 'was very inspiring and exemplary.'

The President of the Christian Fellowship was elated that Chief Justice Yeboah offered them a place of worship within the Supreme Court complex.

He said the fellowship would not hesitate to invite him to attend the official outdooring of the fellowship.

Mr. Ankrah urged Justice Yeboah to ' continue in the faith of our Lord and Saviour Jesus and offer your best to the building of the body of Christ and the nation.'

The fellowship offered Chief Justice Yeboah a Bible as a parting gift.

Mr Mohammed Habib Hudu, President of the Muslims Association, commended Chief Justice Yeboah for allowing the association to organise events within the service.

'We are indeed convinced that the compassionate attitude of his Lordship towards Association is a practical example of the status of Ghana as a circular state characterised by democratic constitutionalism and religious pluralism.'

According to Mr Hudu, the administration of Chief Justice Yeboah ' did not post any form of discriminative threats to the association.'

He was enthused over the fatherly love displayed by Justice Yeboah.

Mr Hudu said Chief Justice Yeboah would be missed for his wisdom, humility and legal opinions.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General News

EU boosts regional cooperation with 25 African countries

Web Desk

At this occasion, Commissioner Mimica said: “The additional investments I am signing today worth €225 million will strengthen job creation and stability in Eastern, Southern and Indian Ocean African countries, helping deliver on our Africa-Europe …
General

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT MOZAMBIQUE, ZIMBABWE

Web Desk

PRETORIA– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to undertake working visits to neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe in his capacity as the current Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).The visits, scheduled for Saturday, also…
General

UNHCR’s Grandi sounds alarm as drought grips Horn of Africa

User1

NAIROBI – As he concluded a five-day visit to Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, called on global leaders to spare no efforts in assisting countries in the Horn of Africa to break the cycle of conflict and climate crises. As people try to avert famine and seek safety, […]