National Politics

UAE’s Etihad Rail CEO states readiness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia in rail transport

Web DeskComments Off on UAE’s Etihad Rail CEO states readiness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia in rail transport

Chief Executive Officer of the United Arab Emirates' national railway developer and operator "Etihad Rail," Shadi Malak expressed his readiness to strengthen cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and the UAE in the field of rail transport.

The Etihad Rail CEO met with Minister of Transport, Rabie Majidi, on Tuesday, in the margins of his participation in the Middle East Rail Conference and Road and Traffic Expo, held on May 15-16, 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed the opportunities available to develop rail transport in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

They examined the opportunities for cooperation between the Tunisian national railway companies and the UAE Company "Etihad Rail.»

The Minister reviewed the projects underway and those planned in the field of rail transport.

He spoke about Tunisia's development plans in this field, whether at the national level or in connection with neighbouring countries and the rest of the rail networks at the regional level.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National

Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach | Daily FT

Published by Daily Financial Times Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed Chris Silverwood, former England men’s head coach and player, as the head coach of the National Men’s team. He succeeds South African Mickey Arthur whose contract was not renewed by SLC at the completion of two years in December last year. Silverwood was appointed as […]
National

WARNING SIGNS: In-form France close in on Boks in latest rankings!

Published by TDPel Media France have officially overtaken New Zealand in the latest World Rugby rankings after claiming a resounding win over England in the Six Nations, and have also drawn even closer to the Boks. After winning the Six Nations and the Grand Slam after an undefeated season, it increasingly appears that France will […]
National

Handover ceremony of Japanese-Funded project “The Project for Mine Clearance in Mashonaland Central Province”

Web Desk

On 26 July, 2019, a ceremony was held to hand over to the community 5,000,000 square metres of land cleared of landmines in Rushinga and Mount Darwin Districts, Mashonaland Central Province. Japan has joined other countries, including the US, the UK an…