UAE’s Etihad Rail CEO states readiness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia in rail transport

Chief Executive Officer of the United Arab Emirates' national railway developer and operator "Etihad Rail," Shadi Malak expressed his readiness to strengthen cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and the UAE in the field of rail transport.

The Etihad Rail CEO met with Minister of Transport, Rabie Majidi, on Tuesday, in the margins of his participation in the Middle East Rail Conference and Road and Traffic Expo, held on May 15-16, 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed the opportunities available to develop rail transport in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

They examined the opportunities for cooperation between the Tunisian national railway companies and the UAE Company "Etihad Rail.»

The Minister reviewed the projects underway and those planned in the field of rail transport.

He spoke about Tunisia's development plans in this field, whether at the national level or in connection with neighbouring countries and the rest of the rail networks at the regional level.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse