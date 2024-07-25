UCC honours 105 retiring, 18 staff in active service

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a long service award ceremony for some 105 staff retiring from active service from the university this year. They comprise 31 senior members, 21 senior staff and 53 junior staff who served the University between six and 42 years in various capacities. This year's retiring staff include Mr Jeff Teye Onyame, the University's Registrar, who served for 31 years and Reverend Isaac Baafi Sarbeng, the Director of Human Resource, who served for 24 years. Mr Joseph Wilberforce Ansah, the Head of Electricity Section, is retiring as the longest serving staff after 42 years of service. Their awards included refrigerators, deep freezers, television sets, furniture, generators, and gas cookers. Concurrently, the school also recognised some 18 staff in active service for their performance, dedication to duty and hard work. They comprised four senior members, nine senior and five junior staff. Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor, in a statement delivered o n his behalf, recounted how the University had evolved and achieved many milestones through the dedication and commitment of its staff. 'Our successes, whether in academic excellence, research achievements, community engagement or student development are a testament to the collective efforts of our talented and passionate staff,' he said. 'You have been the backbone of this institution ensuring that we continue to fulfil our mission of providing quality education and fostering supportive and inclusive environment for all,' he said. He pledged Management's continued vision to explore other avenues to improve the package for the retirees despite the University's limited resources. 'Management will maintain a continuous appreciation and commitment to the wellbeing of senior colleagues by strengthening and providing medical support to the retired staff as a way of supporting their health.' He admonished the active staff members to continue to demonstrate good values such as punctuality, loyalty, honesty, tru stworthiness, commitment to duty and hard work to further promote the UCC. For the active staff awardees, Prof Boampong expressed Management's gratitude to them for availing their skills, experiences, and unique personality traits to advance the course of the school. 'Keep with the spirit of excellence and maintain the exceptional attitude towards your duties and responsibilities and this will pave the way for more awards in life,' he said. The Vice Chancellor entreated all heads of department to make nominations for their respective departments in subsequent years to give equal opportunities to their members. Source: Ghana News Agency