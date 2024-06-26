UCC to bestow Honorary Doctorate Degree on Asantehene for contributions to national peace

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has unveiled its intention to bestow an Honorary Doctorate Degree upon the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in acknowledgment of his remarkable contributions to nation building, peace, and development. The conferment ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, at the New Examination Centre at UCC. A statement released by the University highlighted that the event would be a momentous occasion to gather distinguished personalities from various sectors to commemorate Otumfuo's exceptional accomplishments. UCC expressed its privilege in acknowledging Otumfuo's invaluable contributions and achievements to inspire future generations to pursue excellence in their respective pursuits. As per UCC's view, the Asantehene's unwavering commitment to fostering unity, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship had significantly impacted the lives of numerous individuals. Consequently, the Honorary Doctorate Degree is a testament to Otumfuo's distinguished service to the nation, specifically his dedication to promoting unity and progress in the Asante Kingdom and beyond. The university also commended Otumfuo for being an embodiment of love, peace, and democracy, exemplified by his successful efforts in persuading leaders of diverse political parties to pledge their commitment to ensuring peace during Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections since 2012. He played a pivotal role in the Mediation Committee that effectively resolved the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict. Likewise, Otumfuo's tranquil demeanour and adeptness in resolving challenging disputes had significantly contributed to the resolution of over 500 land and chieftaincy conflicts nationwide. The Asantehene has graciously accepted an invitation to grace the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival in September 2024. This forthcoming visit holds great historical significance, given the rare participation of the Asantehene at festivals beyond the confines of the Ashanti Kingdom. The Fetu Afahye stands as an annual celebration cher ished not only by the people of Cape Coast but the entire country and beyond, and the impending attendance of the Asantehene will bestow a remarkable aura of prestige and cultural importance on the festival. Source: Ghana News Agency