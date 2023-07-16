UGTT administrative committee calls for further negotiations in civil service and public sector

The administrative committee of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) called for negotiations to continue in the civil service and the public sector, and for important issues to be examined in consultation.

In a press release issued on Sunday at the end of a meeting of the administrative committee held yesterday in Hammamet under the chairmanship of Secretary General Noureddine Tabboubi, the trade union centre noted a deadlock in social dialogue and a violation of trade union rights with the non-application of agreements concluded.

The UGTT called for the dates of application of the commitments to be specified, including the increase in the minimum wage and the application of the agreements of February 6 and September 15, in addition to the holding of an evaluation session based on inflation indices and the movement of the dinar.

According to the same source, the trade union centre called on the executive authority to assume its responsibility in the face of "the failure of its policy in dealing with various issues, including agriculture and food security". The UGTT reiterated its willingness to lead militant movements to defend trade union rights and the right to negotiate within the framework of the law.

Referring to the issue of migration, the trade union centre stressed the imperative need to put in place a clear and transparent approach while respecting human rights. In this connection, it called for assistance to be given to irregular migrants and for them to be rescued, while involving civil society organisations in order to put in place a national approach to this issue, the same source added.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse