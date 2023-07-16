General

UGTT administrative committee calls for further negotiations in civil service and public sector

Web DeskComments Off on UGTT administrative committee calls for further negotiations in civil service and public sector

The administrative committee of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) called for negotiations to continue in the civil service and the public sector, and for important issues to be examined in consultation.

In a press release issued on Sunday at the end of a meeting of the administrative committee held yesterday in Hammamet under the chairmanship of Secretary General Noureddine Tabboubi, the trade union centre noted a deadlock in social dialogue and a violation of trade union rights with the non-application of agreements concluded.

The UGTT called for the dates of application of the commitments to be specified, including the increase in the minimum wage and the application of the agreements of February 6 and September 15, in addition to the holding of an evaluation session based on inflation indices and the movement of the dinar.

According to the same source, the trade union centre called on the executive authority to assume its responsibility in the face of "the failure of its policy in dealing with various issues, including agriculture and food security". The UGTT reiterated its willingness to lead militant movements to defend trade union rights and the right to negotiate within the framework of the law.

Referring to the issue of migration, the trade union centre stressed the imperative need to put in place a clear and transparent approach while respecting human rights. In this connection, it called for assistance to be given to irregular migrants and for them to be rescued, while involving civil society organisations in order to put in place a national approach to this issue, the same source added.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

South Africa Pays Tribute to Last Apartheid Leader De Klerk

Web Desk

South Africa on Sunday paid an official tribute to FW de Klerk, the final president of white rule, who freed Nelson Mandela from prison and steered the country from apartheid to democracy.De Klerk died on November 11 aged 85 following a battle with can…
General

Northern Regional Peace Council calls for calm amongst residents

Web Desk

The Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) has called on the people of the region to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements. The NRPC has also entreated social media users to avoid misinformation, disinformation, fa…
General

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Leave Post

Web Desk

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post this month after more than nine months in the job, and David Satterfield, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role, three sources familiar with …