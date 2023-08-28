UN chief expresses concern over Zimbabwe polls

UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed concern over the arrest of Zimbabwe election observers amid "reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion".

He has called on political leaders and their supporters to reject all forms of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law.

"The secretary general calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels, and urges the competent authorities to resolve any disputes in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner," a statement from his spokesperson said.

The electoral commission announced President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have won with 52.6% of the vote.

But the opposition also claimed to have won, saying there was widespread vote-rigging, and observers said the vote fell short of democratic standards.

Last week more than 40 poll monitors were arrested as they were trying to compile their own vote count to compare with the official tally.

The arrests have been condemned by rights groups.

