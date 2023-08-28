National

UN chief expresses concern over Zimbabwe polls

Web DeskComments Off on UN chief expresses concern over Zimbabwe polls

UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed concern over the arrest of Zimbabwe election observers amid "reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion".

He has called on political leaders and their supporters to reject all forms of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law.

"The secretary general calls on political actors to peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels, and urges the competent authorities to resolve any disputes in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner," a statement from his spokesperson said.

The electoral commission announced President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have won with 52.6% of the vote.

But the opposition also claimed to have won, saying there was widespread vote-rigging, and observers said the vote fell short of democratic standards.

Last week more than 40 poll monitors were arrested as they were trying to compile their own vote count to compare with the official tally.

The arrests have been condemned by rights groups.

Source: BBC

Web Desk

Related Articles
National

Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart

Web Desk

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, on Friday, had a phone call with Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, to congratulate him on his reappointment as head of the Ministry…
National Politics

“We are very satisfied with EU-Tunisia joint declaration adopted today” (Georgia Meloni)

Web Desk

“We are very satisfied with the joint declaration of the European Union (EU) with Tunisia adopted today. This is an important first step towards creating a true partnership with the EU that can address the migration crisis but also development for bot…
National Politics

UAE’s Etihad Rail CEO states readiness to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia in rail transport

Web Desk

Chief Executive Officer of the United Arab Emirates’ national railway developer and operator “Etihad Rail,” Shadi Malak expressed his readiness to strengthen cooperation and partnership between Tunisia and the UAE in the field of rail transport.The Et…