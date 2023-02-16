UN signs local election accord with Central African Republic authorities amid tense security situation

UNITED NATIONS— UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) reported a tense situation as they helped prepare for the first local elections since 1988, a UN spokesman said.

They reported several explosive device incidents in the country’s west over the past week, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. There was no report of casualties.

Dujarric said the UN peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA co-signed on Tuesday an integrated plan for the security of elections, with Prime Minister Felix Moloua and the president of the National Authority for Elections, Mathias Barthelemy Morouba. It would enable the timely holding of peaceful and inclusive local elections for the first time since 1988.

He said the UN mission raises awareness on the elections and promotes peace among local communities and authorities. It operates notably in Haute-Kotto and Ouham prefectures and provides specialized training on the protection of civilians to 25 defense and security forces operating in those regions.

“Our peacekeeping mission conducted 2,015 patrols, maintaining a robust posture in the Basse Kotto, Haute-Kotto and Nana-Mambere prefectures to ensure protection of civilians,” the spokesman said.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK