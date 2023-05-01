General

UNAM beat Pirates to keep hopes of top five alive

Web DeskComments Off on UNAM beat Pirates to keep hopes of top five alive

An impressive display from the Clever Boys on Sunday against a struggling Orlando Pirates saw them keep their hopes for a top-five finish in the Debmarine Namibia Premier League alive.

The Clever Boys, as the University of Namibia (UNAM) football team is known by its followers, outclassed their opponents at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Sports Field, when they beat Pirates with a 3-1 win in a match that saw less than 100 people in attendance.

With the win, UNAM is still fifth on the log standing with 43 points, just a point away from Life Fighters who are fourth with 44 points and three points away from Mighty Gunners.

With African Stars already crowned champions of the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership season, coastal-based outfit Blue Water has created an eight-point gap with Gunners after their 2-1 win against Black Africa at the Khomasdal Stadium on Sunday.

Blue Waters comfortably occupy the second position on the log with 54 points and three games remaining in this season.

Meanwhile, Pirates started the season on a good note but things have now turned south as they find themselves just three points away from the relegation battle in 13th place with 30 points, three points away from their arch-rival Black Africa who are taking up the last relegation at 14th spot, with 27 points from 27 games played thus far.

In an interview with Nampa on Sunday, Pirates coach Woody Jacobs said they are well aware of their position.

“We had a good start to the season but things have not been good in the field of play since the resumption of the second leg. Our destiny is in our own hands at the moment, we must win the last two matches against Okahandja United and Mighty Gunners for us to keep our spot of competing in the Premier League next season,” he said.

Jacobs added that they are going to push themselves in the team’s remaining fixtures of the season.

“We just want everyone to be positive. With the position that we are in at the moment, everyone is aware of what will happen if we don’t win our remaining games hence the reason we are looking at regrouping again so we can take points from our two upcoming matches,” Jacobs said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

General

Burkina Faso Again in Mourning After Jihadi Massacre

Web Desk

The impoverished Sahel state of Burkina Faso was plunged once more into mourning on Thursday after suspected jihadis killed 49 people in an attack that raised fresh doubts about its armed forces. The national flag was lowered to half-staff for three da…
General News

Final draft agenda – Tuesday, 6 February 2018 – Strasbourg

Web Desk
49 item on the agenda point Setting up a special committee on the Union’s authorisation procedure for pesticides, its responsibilities, numerical strength and term of office     – Amendments Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00 17 item on the agenda point Geo-blocking and other forms of discrimination based on customers’ nationality, place of residence or place of establishment
Róża Gräfin von Thun und Hohenstein
(A8-0172/2017
     – Amendments; rejection Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 16 item on the agenda point Cost-effective emission reductions and low-carbon investments
Julie Girling
(A8-0003/2017
     – Amendments; rejection Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 29 item on the agenda point European Central Bank Annual Report for 2016
Jonás Fernández
(A8-0383/2017
     – Amendments Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 40 item on the agenda point Accelerating clean energy innovation
Jerzy Buzek
(A8-0005/2018
     – Amendments by the rapporteur, 76 MEPs at least; Alternative motions for resolutions Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 13:00 14 item on the agenda point Zero tolerance for female genital mutilation
(O-000003/2018 – B8-0005/2018)      – Motion for a resolution Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00     – Amendments to the motion for a resolution Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 16:00 43 item on the agenda point Current human rights situation in Turkey     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 12:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 60 item on the agenda point Situation in Venezuela     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 55 item on the agenda point Situation of UNRWA     – Motions for resolutions Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00     – Amendments to motions for resolutions; joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 13:00     – Amendments to joint motions for resolutions Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 14:00     – Requests for “separate”, “split” and “roll-call” votes Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00 Separate votes – Split votes – Roll-call votes Texts put to the vote on Tuesday Friday, 2 February 2018, 12:00 Texts put to the vote on Wednesday Monday, 5 February 2018, 19:00 Texts put to the vote on Thursday Tuesday, 6 February 2018, 19:00 Motions for resolutions concerning debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law (Rule 135) Wednesday, 7 February 2018, 19:00
General

Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 41: 3 to 9 October 2022

User1

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. This week’s articles cover: • Ebola Virus Disease caused by Sudan virus in Uganda • Monkeypox in the WHO African Region • Floods in South Sudan For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and […]