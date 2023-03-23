UNHCR highlights social inclusion of refugees in Angola

The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Angola, Vito Trani, on Wednesday praised the Angolan government's support, through its public policies towards the socio-economic inclusion and protection of refugees.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the visit of the Norwegian and United Kingdom ambassadors to Angola, Hotvddt Dahl and Roger Stringer , respectively, Trani reiterated that the inclusive policies of the Angolan government have contributed to the socialisation and guarantee of human rights of the refugees.

The UNHCR highlighted that the UN institution has been present in Angola since 1976 and will continue to work with the Angolan government to support refugees through projects linked to education, health and economic reintegration of refugees.

The UN official also said the ambassadors' visit aims to identify some of the difficulties faced by refugees and find funding to overcome them through a financial inclusion programme.

He said that the UNHCR manages 56,000 refugees, of which 30,000 are asylum seekers.

Lunda Norte accommodates 11 percent of the total number of refugees, 6,700 of whom are in the Lóvua reception centre.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)