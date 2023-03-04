UNICEF West and Central Africa Regional Office: Humanitarian Situation Report, 1 January to 31 December 2022

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Throughout 2022, children continued to face multidimensional humanitarian crises across West and Central Africa region. UNICEF’s Regional Humanitarian Appeal for Children focuses on 10 countries without a dedicated inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan, but with unmet humanitarian needs.

In Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo, UNICEF supported populations facing rising emergency needs and a deteriorating security situation due to the impacts of spill-over from conflicts in the Central Sahel. On the border between The Gambia and Senegal, clashes between Senegalese security forces and separatist groups in March and April 2022 resulted in population displacement and humanitarian needs. Across the region, public health threats and disease outbreak remain widespread, from COVID-19 to Marburg Virus and Mpox, as well as persistent outbreaks of malaria, cholera, and other diseases. UNICEF Country Offices also supported populations facing natural hazards including seasonal floods

Source: UN Children's Fund