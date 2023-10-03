Unknown grave looters exhume corpse at Dzelukope cemetery

Residents of Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, are in a state of shock and fear after some unknown grave looters made away with the head of a corpse at a cemetery in the area. Mr Azaglo Tey, the Assembly Member of the Vui-Dzelukope Amugo Electoral Area, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, October 2. He said the incident occurred at Torgbui Salakpi Family Cemetery at Dzelukope, where the corpse was buried about seven or eight months ago. Mr Azaglo said the corpse was a relative of the Dumashie family at Dzelukope. He stated that the strange situation had put residents in a state of fear 'since this is the first time something like this had happened here.' Dumega Dumashie, a family member of the deceased described the incident as unfortunate but urged residents to remain calm for the Police to investigate the incident. 'The unknown grave looters exhumed the dead body of our brother Emmanuel Seshieme Dumashie and made away with the head,' he said. He said the incident had since been reported to the Keta Municipal Police for investigations. Some residents, the GNA interacted with, have called for immediate action from the Police into the case. It is, however, unclear what might have necessitated the move. Attempts to speak to the Police has been futile.

Source: Ghana News Agency