Updates on Tunis stock market

Following are the stock market updates from August 21 to 25, as reported by broker Tunisie Valeurs on Friday.

? Suspension of public takeover bids targeting the companies of UADH, GIF and ELECTROSTAR

The Financial Market Council (CMF) announced in a statement that the Tunis Court of Appeal had suspended the public bids for the shares of UADH, GIF and ELECTROSTAR pending the final ruling of the court.

The CMF college announced on July 5, 2023 the submission of the companies UADH, GIF Filter, Les AMS and ELECTROSTAR to a public takeover bid under article 175 Bis of the General Regulations of the Stock Exchange.

? ARTES: Appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of Directors

ARTES announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting of August 17, 2023, decided to appoint Mustapha Ben HATIRA as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Moncef MZABI who resigned.

? STA: Financial statements as of June 30, 2023

STA, the CHERY dealer, has published its financial statements for the period ending June 30. They show a drop in turnover byb48.7% to TND 32.4 million and a sharp fall in net profit. The company's balance sheet went from TND 3.6 million on June 30, 2022 to TND 1.5 million at the end of the first half of 2023.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

