Upper East: NCA sensitises stakeholders to deepen collaborationOshikoto Regional Council Chairperson Advocates for Consumer Rights Awareness

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has held a regional sensitisation forum for stakeholders in the Upper East Region for effective collaboration towards achieving its mandate. The Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Investigation Bureau, and the Municipal and District Assemblies, among other stakeholders, were taken through the functions of the NCA, including regulatory administration, legal, and engineering. It aimed at building the capacities of the stakeholders on the NCA functions to enhance effective coordination for better service delivery. Mr Kwame Gyan, the Deputy Director, Consumer and Corporate Affairs, NCA, said despite the Authority's several functions, including facilitating universal access to quality communication services for national development, it was only known, unfortunately, 'for closing radio stations.' Also, its functions on regulating the communication industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable com petition could not be overstated. Mr Gyan said, for instance, that a study conducted in 2014 indicated that only 14 percent of Ghanaians knew about the NCA's mandate, and though this may not be representative in 2023, it was important to sensitise the stakeholders to be abreast of its mandate and their role to help achieve it. He said the NCA's work demanded collaboration with the various stakeholders and that their understanding of its mandate was paramount to facilitating its operations. 'The work of the NCA requires collaborations with other state agencies, so for instance, if we were to take any action that required security, we would need the Police Service, and there is the need for them to know why they must be with us for such an exercise,' Mr Gyan said. There were instances where erecting a Mast or Tower at some places became an issue because some of the residents had misconceptions about them, but once stakeholders were sensitized, then they could be well positioned to support the NCA, he said. H e reinterpreted the regulatory role of the NCA and emphasized that it did not include the content media organizations aired but rather the frequencies and licenses used in operating. Source: Ghana News Agency Windhoek – Samuel Shivute, the chairperson of the Oshikoto regional council, is urging people to become more knowledgeable about their rights, especially in the context of managing debt and avoiding financial distress. During the Oshikoto regional consumer credit bill consultations held in Omuthiya on Thursday, Shivute emphasized the challenges faced by many who are burdened with expensive loans and insurance due to insufficient information about how these financial instruments operate.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), a significant issue in Namibia is the lack of awareness among consumers about where to turn when their rights are infringed upon, leaving many feeling helpless. He stressed the importance of understanding consumer rights, highlighting the critical role consumers play in the business ecosystem. The consumer credit bill, as outlined by Shivute, is designed to educate people about making informed financial decisions with the right information at the right time.

Joanette Eises, a corporate communications practitioner at the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA), further explained the bill's objectives. She stated that the bill seeks to foster fair, transparent, and responsible conduct in the consumer credit market. It aims to protect credit consumers by ensuring they are treated fairly and provided with complete and transparent information.

Eises elaborated that the bill encompasses all types of credit, including loans for education, small business development, or low-income housing. Key features of the bill include transparency, full disclosure of information, improved reporting of consumer credit information, and regulation and supervision of services provided by credit providers, credit bureaus, and debt collectors. The bill is also geared towards promoting high standards of business conduct and reducing financial crimes.

Additionally, Eises highlighted the rights the proposed bill would grant to consumers, such as the right to understand why credit is refused, to receive information in plain language, and to have confidential treatment of their information. Other rights include the opportunity to read and understand credit agreement terms, the right to refuse signing incomplete documents, and the prohibition against retention of personal documents and bank credentials.

NAMFISA is spearheading this initiative in collaboration with representatives from various entities, including the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, the Bank of Namibia, the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, and the Financial Literacy Initiative, to address legislative challenges through the Consumer Credit Bill.