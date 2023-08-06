Uutoni calls for improved physical infrastructure at Tsumeb

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni on Friday encouraged the Tsumeb town council to strive towards the improvement of physical infrastructure at the town through public private partnership.

In a media release availed to Nampa on Saturday, Uutoni, who was speaking at the Copper Festival’s Fundraising gala dinner said that he believes that local authorities play an important role in promoting economic development.

He said the ministry recognises the importance of the particular event and would like to applaud the Tsumeb town council for the initiative that will help grow the town’s economy.

The minister added that local authorities play an important role by providing residents with basic services such as access to water, electricity, affordable housing and sanitation.

“I strongly think that the opportunity to attain the theme; “Restoring the dignity of our community”, lies in the fact that local governments make decisions that affect the day-to-day quality of life for residents. Therefore, to build public infrastructure restores the dignity of residents at local authority level,” he said.

During the same event, also inaugurated the Tsumeb Fruit and Veg Hub, which commenced its operations in 2019 at the town.

“This particular event was a result of smart partnerships that create common understanding among local leadership, corporate and high learning institutions on issues of local governance,” Uutoni said.

“Equally, I would like to underscore that there is a greater need for public markets to increase access to healthy foods, while highlight the local culture of our communities in which they are found,” he added.

The minister stated that the hub was commenced with the aim to avail a safe and secure operation facility to the venders currently operating on Hage Geingob Street and that the first phase of the project was funded by Dundee Precious Meatals Tsumeb’s Community Trust.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency