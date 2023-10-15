VAG acquires software to speed pension processing

The Veteran Administration of Ghana (VAG) has acquired an IT Software application to speed the processing of pensions for members. Mr Kwaku Agyemanh-Manu, the Minister of Health, described the initiative as 'audacious' and said it would resolve delays in processing pension for surviving spouses. Mr. Agyemanh-Manu said this during the 2023 Band Concert and Poppy Appeal Launch to raise funds to refurbish VAG's Clinic at Amasaman. It took place at the VAG Club House in Accra. The Minister appealed to all to support the refurbishment of the Clinic. 'Healthcare challenges remain the most singular daunting problem confronting veterans. The refurbished VAG Clinic at Amasaman will offer some respite to veterans within that enclave when fully equipped,' he said. He urged all to purchase the artificial poppies to support VAG to fulfill its mandate as enshrined in Veterans Administration Act 844 of 2012 to help them and their dependents. 'The purchase and wearing of poppies give practical help and companionship to Ex-service personnel, serving soldiers and their dependents, who may have been victims in the pursuit of peace, ' he said. Captain Ben Edmund Duah (Rtd), Executive Director of VAG, commended institutions such as the National Lottery Authority (NLA), which remained committed to assisting them. The red poppy is worn as a symbol of remembrance to remind the world of the soldiers and civilians, who perished in the first and second world wars that claimed million lives. It also stands for the quest to pursue peace at all times.

Source: Ghana News Agency