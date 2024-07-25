Value of organic agricultural exports increases by 16%

Tunis: Exports of Tunisian organic agricultural products late in June 2024, reached 42.894 thousand tonnes worth 1039.5 million dinars, according to the Onagri vigilance bulletin (July 2024) published Friday. Compared to the same period of the previous year, there is a decrease of 20.6% in terms of quantity, compared to an increase of 16.0% in terms of value, the National Observatory of Agriculture said. Italy is the main destination with 42.51% followed by Spain and France with 25.02% and 12.31% respectively. Exports of organic products are mainly focused on organic olive oil and dates, followed by organic forest products. During the 8 months of the 2023/2024 campaign, exports of organic olive oil reached 35.308 thousand tonnes worth 954.6 million dinars with an average price of 27.04 DT/kg. As for exports of organic date products, they reached 7.280 thousand tonnes worth TND 80.8 million with an average price of 11.10 TND/kg (9 months of the 2023/2024 campaign). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse