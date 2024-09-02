Vigilance takes centre stage at NDC Ketu North launch

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Constituency on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming elections, with vigilance emerging as a recurring theme. Key speakers at the launch at Dzodze in the Volta Region highlighted the need for citizens to remain vigilant and engage in the democratic process, ensuring accountability and transparency to give victory to the NDC in the December polls to reset Ghana. Mr. John Dumelo, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, said the hardships in the country should give direction to voters on the election day, assuring that the party would ensure every vote was protected. 'Victory is coming, and Ghana is moving in the right direction from next year,' he said. Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, said: 'it's vigilance from now till December 7, when the last ballot is counted, because dedicated effort is going to be put in the victory of the NDC.' He said victory for the NDC meant that develop ment projects that eluded Ketu North and Volta Region in the current government would come, asking the people to trust their Flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, to deliver on his promises as contained in the Party's Manifesto. Ms Shamima Muslim, Inclusion Activist, called on Ketu North and Volta to consider NDC as their heritage and inheritance that needed to be preserved. She asked them to make efforts to reconcile their differences to deliver a resounding victory for the NDC, 'the party for the people, of the people and by the people.' 'The NDC is a congress that acknowledges under its philosophy that we are all equal,' she said. 'That Ghana belongs to all of us equally. Not a family, not a friend, not a clan. That the resources of Ghana must at all times be distributed equitably so that my mothers, my children … grandfathers are able to live a life of dignity.' '… The NPP has ensured that our elderly today live a life of destitution and desperation by taking away their life savings.' 'We want a peace ful election but we're not going to tolerate any attempts to steal the wish of the people, subvert the sovereignty of the nation. And so, we ask all of you to kindly be vigilant especially from now till the day of voting. Open and shine your eyes at your polling stations.' The launch of the 20-paged manifesto, named: 'Adzorgbe' (Pledge) of the Ketu North Constituency by the parliamentary candidate, Mr Eric Edem Agbana, attracted a rapturous applause and cheers from the enthusiastic supporters who donned party colours and branded attires. Present at the launch were traditional leaders, clergy, constituency and regional executives and national party executives. Dr James Avedzi, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Mr Bernard Ahiafor and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, members of Parliament for Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi South and Tamale South, respectively, were among the dignatories. Mr Agbana, described as a young, dynamic and visionary politician, outlined his vision and plans for the constituency's development. Key among them were infrastructure, youth and sports development, and economic empowerment through agriculture and entrepreneurship initiatives. 'I thank you, Torgbuiwo and Mamawo and to everyone here for the massive support,' he said. 'We've almost 89 days for the elections; let's do well to free Ghana. Vote for Mr John Mahama and me… I won't make any false promises.' 'I'll serve my people and fulfill the promises in my manifesto. Help me so that together, we can build Ketu North.' Source: Ghana News Agency